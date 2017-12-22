George Soros busted in disgusting scheme that truly makes him the most evil man in America

So, are we to believe he left is concerned about collusion with adversarial entities and interference in elections? Well, we seem to be wasting massive amounts of U.S. taxpayer dollars on an investigation that so far has only served to expose the investigators.

But, this past week we’ve come to learn about Obama administration collusion with Iran to the benefit of its proxy Islamic terrorist army, Hezbollah. I tend to believe that’d REALLY worth an investigation. And isn’t it funny that the liberal progressive media ain’t touching that one with a twenty-foot pole? And I mean they’re not even expending energy trying to refute the story, reported by Politico.

But, what about other examples of interference into elections? We all know Obama dispatched his campaign operatives to undermine Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reelection bid. And we know U.S. taxpayer funds were expended in support of that objective — the rascals didn’t even try to hide it.

And now we have another example of progressive socialist election interference.

As reported by the Daily Caller, “Left-wing billionaire donor George Soros is illegally bankrolling a campaign to repeal the Eight Amendment of Ireland’s constitution, which protects “the right to life of the unborn,” according to an independent government watchdog.

Ireland’s Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO), has ordered left-wing organization Amnesty International to return a donation of more than $162,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF). The donation is in violation of the 1997 Electoral Act, which bars foreign organizations from giving donations of more than $100 for “political purposes,” according to SIPO.



Amnesty has refused to return the donation, a defiant decision that OSF is supporting, British newspaper The Times reported on Wednesday. Amnesty has claimed that the law is unfair.

An OSF spokesman told The Times the group is “proud to be one of the sources of support for local advocacy efforts to bring Ireland’s abortion law in line with its commitments under international human rights law.” Irish pro-life groups have decried Soros’ interference into their politics. “It is important to recall that the Open Society Foundation stated when giving the money to Amnesty that it was to assist the coordination of groups in Ireland with a view to repealing the 8th Amendment and taking away legal protection for the baby in the womb,” Cora Sherlock, a spokeswoman for the Irish Pro Life Campaign, told the Catholic Herald.”

We previously reported here about Soros’ commitment to providing $18 billion to the Open Society Foundations, and we see why. So, what is the purpose of Soros, the largest funder of progressive socialism in America, getting involved in changing the Constitution of Ireland? Does it provide such angst to Soros and leftists to know that there’s a country that ensures unborn children are protected from their culture of death?

Now, will there be an investigation into Soros and this illegal contribution and engagement? How many people will cover this story and expose Soros for who he is, “the most dangerous man in America?” Actually, I will personally take that assertion further…George Soros is the most evil person in America. And I will not relent from stating such.

Tell me, how do you classify or define someone who would contribute to taking away a constitutional protection in another country for unborn children? Can it be that Soros wants a worldwide movement of going into mothers’ wombs and ripping apart babies, limb by limb, in order to satiate his dark, demonic, ideological agenda? Who among you can agree with this stance?

Here we are in the season of Christmas, celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ…God’s gift to this world for our individual salvation. Consider this, how is George Soros any different from King Herod who ordered children to be butchered, killed, for his personal agenda? Please, step right up and tell me, if you have the courage, that you fully support Soros and his agenda, this effort to undermine a Constitutional Amendment of another country, Ireland.

Can you indeed look us in the eye and say there should be no protections for our unborn children, that they are worthless, just to be cast aside into a garbage bag? Do you agree with the words of one Barack Obama who stated he would not punish his daughter with a baby? The same Barack Obama who as a state senator advocated for legislation declaring that a child who survived an abortion procedure still deserved to die? That is infanticide, and if that’s the position of the liberal progressive left, it is despicable and truly deplorable.